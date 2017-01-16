A beginner’s guide to iOS: How to get started with your new iPhone or iPad

If you’re getting started with a new iPhone or iPad, then congratulations! You’ve decided to invest in a healthy ecosystem of apps and an operating system that’s easy and intuitive to use. Although iOS isn’t as customizable as Android, it features a myriad of settings and gestures that will allow you to make the most of your new device. Once you learn the basics, you’ll be well on your way to becoming an iOS expert.

Our comprehensive guide to iOS will help you get started, and provide you with advice on how to set it up your device, navigate around, and come to grips with some of operating system’s most useful functions.

Setting up your new iPhone or iPad

The first thing you will do when you get your new iOS device is, of course, turn it on.

Step 1: You will be greeted with a screen that says, “Hello,” and a message at the bottom asking you to “Press home to open.”

Step 2: Select your language, and then your country or region.

Step 3: At this point, you’ll need to activate your device. You can select a Wi-Fi network and log in as you normally would, or you can tap Use Cellular Connection to utilize your data.

Step 4: You will then be asked to enable or disable Location Services. You can disable this later if you wish. If you enable it now, however, then your device will be able to automatically set the correct time.

Step 5: If you purchased an iPhone 5s or later — or an iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, or iPad mini 3 or later — then your device comes equipped with Touch ID. You will be asked to set it up at this point, which can be done by following the on-screen instructions. You will be able to set up more fingerprints later. Once done, you will be asked to set up a six-digit passcode. We recommend that you do so. You can tap Set Up Touch ID Later or Passcode Options, but, either way, you will eventually need to set up a passcode. Take a minute to get this out of the way.

Step 6: If you’re reading this guide, then you probably don’t have anything to restore from a backup. If you do, however, then you can select it here. If not, tap Set Up as New iPhone or iPad.

If you’re moving from an Android device, then choose Move Data From Android. You will be asked to tap Continue. On your Android device, you will then have to download an app called Move to iOS. Launch the app on your Android device and tap Continue when prompted, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 7: If you already have an Apple ID, log in and tap Next in the top-right corner. If not, select Don’t have an Apple ID.

Step 8: You can set up Siri on the following screen. If you want to set it up now, tap Set Up Siri and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 9: If you have an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you will also see a screen titled, “Choose Your Click.” Press 1, 2, or 3 to adjust the feel of the taptic engine, which activates when you press the home button. Whereas the first option will feel like a gentle tap on your hand, the second and third will feel a bit firmer. Select your desired feedback and press the Home button to test the feature, and once chosen, tap Next in the top-right corner to continue.

Step 10: The last screen will ask you to choose your desired view. You can select either Standard or Zoomed, the latter of which uses larger text and controls. Once chosen, tap Next in the top-right corner.

At this point, you can tap Get Started to begin using your iOS device.