Make it so: Honor spaces out with teasers for April 5 smartphone launch

Smartphone brand Honor has a new phone coming on April 5, and it has gone mad with space-themed teaser images and videos, which at first glance don’t give much away about the identity of the new device. However, dig a little deeper and there are some hints at what Honor is preparing for us.

The event will take place on April 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the U.K., which translates to 2:30 a.m. PT and 05:30 a.m. ET in the United States, suggesting that whatever we’ll see will only get a European launch for now. Honor is holding the event online, which it calls a, “virtual launch event,” and tells us we should prepare ourselves for a, “experience a new dimension of smartphone.”

A series of follow-up tweets through the HonorUK Twitter account built on the space theme introduced with the first teaser, which was filled with planets on the background, with the outline of a smartphone body overlaid on images of galaxies. The new phone will be, “ready to push the limits,” according to one message, while another poses the cryptic question:

I am fast, I exceed my limits and speed of light is my second name…. What am I? 5th of April > https://t.co/qpsuVKefog #NewHonorSmartphone pic.twitter.com/o6UF5Savfe — Honor UK (@UKHonor) March 28, 2017

Beware, the crazy animation in the tweet may have bring on a seizure before you can work out the answer.

Apparently all will be revealed on April 5, and while there is still plenty of time for additional teasers and some well-placed leaks, we can take a wild guess and speculate Honor will launch the Honor V9 in Europe. The phone was recently announced in China, where it’s sold with a VR headset. Although the phone has Android 7.0 Nougat installed, it won’t have Google Daydream support in China; but that may not be the case in Europe. All the talk of extra dimensions and virtual launch events in the teasers certainly points us in that direction, and we’re excited at the chance of a really affordable Daydream-ready phone.

Nothing’s certain yet, although a poll on Honor’s official Facebook page for the April 5 event agrees. The Honor V9 is at the top of its list, beating the also highly desirable Honor Magic into a distant second place. We’ll keep you updated on the event right here.