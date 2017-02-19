How to delete and recover photos from your iPhone

If you were to choose the top three features a phone must have, one of them would certainly be a good camera. Most of us utilize our smartphone cameras nearly every day, but as they gain more features and better image quality, the file size of the resulting photos also increases. Storing an abundance of photos and videos is the fastest way to eat through your phone’s storage, so you need to know how to delete photos from your iPhone.

More: Handy new iOS 10 tips and tricks to try out

There are also times, however, when an overeager tap in your Camera Roll deletes a photo or video that you later decide you wanted to keep. Accidentally deleting the wrong photo is a horrible feeling, but there’s no need to panic. You just need to know how to retrieve a deleted photo on your iPhone. Luckily, there are ways to safely delete — and recover — iPhone photos. Let’s take a look at each of them.

How to delete photos on your iPhone using a Mac

You can plug in your iPhone to your Mac, and view your photos using Image Capture. To delete photos from your iPhone, follow these steps: