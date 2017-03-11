How to delete albums and songs from your iPhone and iPad

It may not be all that easy to get songs onto your iOS device, but it sure is very easy to remove them. You may want to delete songs you don’t like as you’re listening to them, or perhaps after checking your storage and realizing that your music is taking up too many of your precious gigabytes. Whatever your reason, follow this simple step-by-step guide on how to delete your music in iOS, so that you can clear out some space and make room for new tunes.

Deleting music through Settings

The aim here is to get to Downloaded Music within the Music section in Settings. There are two ways that you can get there.

Route #1

Open Settings, and scroll down to Music. Once you’re in the Music settings, tap Downloaded Music. Tap Edit in the top right hand corner. Now you see the red minus signs to delete. You can choose to delete All Songs, or you can choose individual songs.

Route #2

Open Settings > General > Storage & iCloud Usage. Under the Storage section, tap Manage Storage. Scroll down to Music. Tap Edit in the top right hand corner, and you can now choose to delete All Songs, or individual songs, by tapping the red minus sign.

Deleting music through the Music app

You can also delete songs within the Music app itself. If you have an iPhone 6S or later, you can delete songs, and albums, using 3D Touch. We realize not everyone has a 3D Touch enabled iPhone, and some may have their music on an iPad or iPod, so we will show you how to delete your music using 3D Touch, and also without using 3D Touch.

Deleting albums

Open the Music app. Go to Albums, and then tap the album you want to delete to open it. Tap the red circle icon . Select Remove in the pop up menu.

Deleting albums using 3D Touch

Open the Music app. Go to Albums. Press down on the album art, and on the pop up menu, select Remove.

Deleting individual songs

Open the Music app, and go to Songs. Select the song that you want to remove. It will start playing. Tap the song at the bottom, and a pop up menu will open. Tap the icon that looks like three red dots In the pop up menu, select Delete from Library.

Deleting individual songs using 3D Touch