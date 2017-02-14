Stop the temptation: Protect your Android phone against unwanted in-app purchases

The temptation to spend a few dollars on in-app purchases is always there — especially if you’re an avid gamer — but that small amount can rapidly turn into a large sum of money if you’re not careful. If someone else often uses your Android phone or tablet, then it may also be wise to secure it from accidental (or purposeful) purchases.

Luckily, it’s easy to do, and we’ve put together a quick guide to help you better manage those dreaded in-app purchases. After all, little Johnny may want those extra lives in Candy Crush Saga, but your bank account certainly does not.

Activating Google’s account protection measures:

Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Tap the hamburger menu ( ) on the left side of the search bar.

menu ( ) on the left side of the search bar. Scroll down to Settings.

Select the Require Authentication For Purchases option.

Ensure the first option, indicating all purchases, is selected.

Even if you don’t activate this option, Google Play will always ask for your account password in apps with a 12-or-under age rating. This way, it’ll do the same for each and every in-app purchase.

If you have a phone with a fingerprint scanner, this can also be used for authentication:

Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Tap the h amburger menu ( ) on the left side of the search bar.

( ) on the left side of the search bar. Scroll down to Settings.

Find the Fingerprint Authentication option, and check the box.

Enter the password you used when you first entered your fingerprint on your device.

That’s it! Both your Google and bank account are now safe from ridiculous bills generated by over spending money on items that don’t even exist in the real world.