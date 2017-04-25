10 tips to free up storage space on your Android phone or tablet

Many people save cash by opting for the lower-storage model when they buy a new Android smartphone or tablet. Manufacturers tend to overcharge for extra storage, so it often seems like a good place to save money. But apps and games are getting bigger all the time, and we all like to take photos and shoot video. The unfortunate truth is that 16GB, or even 32GB, of storage can fill up alarmingly fast. What do you do when there’s no room left on your device? How do you free up additional space? Our guide has the answers.

Use a MicroSD card

One of the easiest ways to increase storage space on your Android device is to buy a MicroSD card. Many smartphone manufacturers have ditched the slot, but if you’re lucky enough to have one, a MicroSD card is definitely the easiest way to add storage space to your device. If you can use a MicroSD card, you can snag an extra 64GB for less than $30. It’s important to choose a fast card with decent read and write speeds, however. Don’t be tempted to pick a card solely on the price tag, and make sure that you get a Class 10 card.

You won’t be able to move every app onto your new card, but with older versions of Android — Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and earlier — you can probably move some. To do so, go to Settings > Apps and tap on each app listed under Downloaded. Then, tap Move to SD Card, if the choice is available. Keep in mind that some phones house the option to Transfer data to SD card under Settings > Storage.

If you’re running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later, then you can also choose to format your card as internal storage during the setup process by selecting Use as internal storage. This is a good idea if you intend to keep the card permanently in your Android device. However, it also means that it won’t work with your PC or other devices. If you want to remove it and use it to transfer files, then opt for the Use as portable storage option. If you do format it as internal storage, then Android will automatically copy some apps and other data onto it. The operating system will also save new apps and files onto it by default when it decides that’s the best option.

Additionally, devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and later feature built-in file management, which you can access via Settings > Storage > Explore. If you have a device running an older version of Android, then you’ll need a file manager app such as ES File Explorer. You may also find it easier to simply plug your device into your computer or laptop and drag and drop files from your phone to your computer and then onto your MicroSD card. This is a good opportunity to back them up, too.

Use USB OTG

Even if you don’t have a MicroSD card slot, you can still potentially use a USB flash drive or an external hard drive to extend your storage capacity. Make sure that your device is USB OTG-compatible, and snag yourself a USB OTG cable. Now you can plug in a USB drive, a MicroSD card with an adapter, or an external hard drive, and use it to store and your backup files. You can even play video files directly from the aforementioned devices.

Get rid of apps and app data

If you take a look in Settings > Apps, or Settings > Applications > Application Manager on a Samsung Galaxy, you’ll see a list of everything that’s installed on your device and how much space each app or game is taking up. If you don’t use a particular app regularly, then uninstall it. You can always download and install it the next time you need it.

Apps will also take up more space as you use them. If you tap on an individual app in Settings > Apps, then you should see the option to Clear data. If you’re using Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later, you’ll have to tap on Storage in your chosen app. If you tap Clear data, you will reset the app. You may have to re-enter your password after doing so, however, and you may lose your progress if the chosen app was a game. Then again, sometimes your data is backed up separately. If you sign into your Google account via Google Play Games, for example, then it should save your game progress. Either way, check first.

Clear your app cache

Something you can wipe without any risk is the cache. For apps that you don’t use frequently, this is space worth clearing up. You can do this individually for each app via Settings > Apps > [Your app] > Clear cache, or Settings > Applications > Application Manager > [Your app] > Storage > Clear cache on a Samsung Galaxy. There’s also an option that allows you to delete all your cached data at once in Settings > Storage. Simply tap Delete after tapping Cached data.

Some Android devices also allow you to wipe your entire cache partition in the recovery menu. The instructions vary from model to model, so look yours up. If you’re using a Nexus device, turn it off and hold down the Power and Volume down buttons until you see the Android mascot. Then, use Volume down to highlight Recovery mode and Power to select it. Press and hold Power and Volume up for three seconds, then let go of Volume up. An options menu will then appear, and you can use the volume keys to highlight wipe cache partition and the Power key to select it.

Stream music, movies, and other content

If you want to avoid running out of storage space on your Android device, then don’t download music, TV shows, or movies on your Android phone or tablet. Instead, opt for streaming services such as Spotify and Netflix. If you stream content without a Wi-Fi connection, just remember to keep an eye on your data usage.