How to make ringtones for an Android phone

We’ve been making custom ringtones on our phones for years now, but with today’s smartphones, everything has gotten easier. Here, we’ll run you through the process of making a custom ringtone for your Android device using a multitude of methods, including RingDroid, GarageBand, and AVCWare Ringtone Maker. Setting your phone to play Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You every time your latest Tinder date calls has never been easier.

How to Make a Ringtone using Ringdroid

RingDroid is an intuitive app that lets you create ringtones from any WAV, 3GPP, ARM, AAC, MP4, or MPE3 audio file you have on your Android phone. The process is straightforward and easy to grasp, at least after one or two attempts. The best part? It’s completely free, and you can create ringtones without your computer on hand.

Copy the song to your phone’s internal storage

Connect and mount your Android phone to your computer. Choose the song you want to use for your ringtone and copy it onto your Android phone like you normally would. Feel free to eject your phone after adding the song you want to use.

Create the ringtone using RingDroid

Launch RingDroid. You can grab the app for free on Google Play, if you don’t have it already. RingDroid will list all the music on your phone when opened. Scroll through the list, or use the search bar at the top, and locate the song you’d like to use for your ringtone. Tap the song title to select it. Adjust the markers and select the part of the song you want to use as your ringtone. Keep in mind that Android ringtones continually run in 30-second (or less) loops. Tap the floppy disc icon at the top once you’re satisfied with your selection. Name the ringtone and select the type of audio file you’d like to save it as.

Assign the ringtone using RingDroid

Within the app, choose whether your want to make the clip your default ringtone or assign it to a specific contact.

Assign the ringtone through your phone’s settings menu

Go to Settings > Sound & Notification > Ringtone > More ringtones. Choose your desired ringtone.

Assign the ringtone through your phone’s contacts menu