How to search or reverse search images using Google on your iPhone or Android phone

There are two main ways that people use Google: To look up subjects and topics, or to look up images. The third way people use it, is to look up images they’ve already found in an attempt to find out where that image originated from. This is known as a reverse image search.

All three uses are relatively straightforward and easy to do on a Mac or PC. The first two are easy to do on a smartphone as well, but performing a reverse image search on your phone may not be common knowledge. Below, we look at how to search for images on Android and iOS devices using the Google search engine, before breaking down the multiple ways you can perform a reverse image search on the same mobile platforms. Don’t worry, it isn’t difficult; the method you choose is really just a matter of personal preference.

Performing a Google image search in Android and iOS

The fastest and most convenient way to perform a Google image search on your mobile device is basically the same as doing it on your PC or Mac:

Most mobile browsers — such as Safari and Google Chrome — launch in a new tab, or on a startup page that’s equipped with a search bar. Provided you’ve set Google as your default search engine, you can search for your image directly from the start page. Alternatively, go to images.google.com and start your image search there. This should take you to Google’s search results. Once there, tap Images at the top to view only photos. Once you find your image, select it, and tap the three vertical dots to open a larger version of said image. Press and hold your finger on the image and you’ll be given the option to save it.

Performing a reverse image search in Android and iOS

You have a few more options if you want to perform a reverse image search, regardless of which mobile platform you’re using. You can use Google Chrome, ctrlq.org, or one of many apps that can be found in the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Using Google Chrome:

Open the Chrome browser in either Android or iOS. Find the image you want to reverse search, then press and hold your finger on the image. A menu should appear. Tap Search Google For This Image.

Using ctrlq.org:

In your mobile browser of choice, navigate to ctrlq.org/google/images/. Tap the Upload Picture box. From here, you can choose to take a picture using your device’s camera, or pick an image from your device’s photo library. Once a picture is uploaded, tap Show Matches, and Google will show you every webpage that has an image similar to the one you uploaded.

Using apps to perform a reverse image search

There are dozens of apps that will allow you to perform a reverse image search in Android and iOS, all of which can spare you from having to open your browser every time you want to look up a picture. Here are a couple for both platforms that we recommend looking into.