How to play YouTube videos in the background on iOS and Android

YouTube’s content is so varied, you can find anything from tutorials, to TV shows, and even the latest music videos. You may have run into a situation where you wanted to listen to YouTube in the background while doing something else on your smartphone. Closing the YouTube app will stop the video from playing, yes, but there are a few simple workarounds that will allow you to listen to a video in the background while you get on with something else. Here are some very simple ways to play a YouTube video in the background on both iOS and Android devices.

Playing videos with YouTube Red (Android, iOS)

Let’s get YouTube Red out of the way first. YouTube Red is a subscription-based service allows you to play content in the background, watch original shows that are exclusive to YouTube Red subscribers, and avoid ads. This service is available in the United States, and you can subscribe to it from directly within the YouTube app.

If you want to listen to music in the background — and you’re not subscribed to YouTube Red — the music will stop playing as soon as you close the app. So if you want to accomplish this using YouTube’s official app, you’ll need to subscribe to YouTube Red.

