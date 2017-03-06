Did you click ‘Always’ and wish you could take it back? Here’s how to reset default apps in Android

If you have ever opened a file or an internet link with a certain app, and you chose Always when prompted, then that type of file will be opened with that app every time. If you ever wish you could rethink your initial decision, however, then you’re in luck. Here’s how to reset your app preferences in Android.

More: Get the most out of Android 7.0 Nougat with these tips and tricks

Stock Android

Resetting preferences for a single app

Search for Settings in the App Drawer. Once there, select Apps and choose the app you want to reset. Once selected, go to Open by default from within the App info page. Tap Clear Defaults.

Reset all app preferences at once

Go to Settings > Apps. Tap the More menu ( ) in the upper-right corner. Select Reset app preferences. Read through the warning — it will tell you everything that will be reset. Then, tap Reset Apps to confirm your decision.

Samsung smartphones

Go to Apps >Settings. Select Applications* > Default applications > Set as default. Choose the app you want to reset. Select Clear defaults.

Note: For Samsung smarphones smaller than 5.5 inches, such as the Galaxy A5 or S7, go to Applications and tap the More menu ( ) in the upper-right corner. Then, tap Default applications.