Learn how to restart your iPhone and when to force restart

Even though we’ve spent years with the iPhone, and discovered countless tips and tricks to get the most out of it, it’s always good to remind ourselves of the phone’s basic functions and when it’s best to employ them. Something everyone needs to know is how to restart an iPhone. The steps needed to do so were exactly the same on every device up to until the iPhone 6S Plus, but things changed a little with the recent release of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

More: Handy new iOS 10 tips and tricks to try out

If you upgraded from a previous iPhone model to the iPhone 7, but have never needed to restart it, you may be at a loss as to how to actually begin the process. It’s not radically different from how it was before, but if you’re used to the old way and have attempted to use it on the iPhone 7, you’ll quickly realize it doesn’t work. Don’t worry, we’re here to explain how to restart your iPhone, when you should restart it, and how to force a restart when your phone is not responding. We’ll also lay out the differences between a restart, or a soft reset, and a factory reset.

How to restart your iPhone (soft reset)

The easiest way to restart your iPhone is basically the inverse of turning it on. This method is often referred to as a “soft reset,” meaning you won’t lose any data and nothing will be deleted from your phone. The best time to perform a soft reset is when your phone is running a bit slower than usual, an app isn’t opening or working properly, or some other relatively small problem has occurred, but your iPhone is still responsive.