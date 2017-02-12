Didn’t mean to delete that? Here’s how to recover deleted text messages on your iPhone

Did you know that text messages don’t really get deleted when you delete them? We’ve already talked about how to delete your text messages, so now we’re going to look at how to recover deleted text messages on your iPhone. Unless you reset your iPhone to its factory settings — an action designed to erase everything on your device — there is a way to retrieve those texts.

If you’re passing your iPhone on to someone else, or selling it, then performing a factory reset is the safest way to rid your device of its precious data. If you’ve deleted some texts by mistake and want to recover them, however, there are ways you can do this. Let’s take a look at a few examples.

Restoring texts from an iCloud Backup

Restoring an iCloud backup is probably the easiest way to recover deleted text messages on your iPhone. Provided that you have iCloud Backup turned on, and your iPhone has been doing its scheduled backups, then your deleted texts should be backed up to iCloud. The service backs up messages sent via iMessage, SMS, and MMS, though it does require the SIM card that was in use when you made the backup.

Go to Settings > iCloud > Backup. Make sure iCloud Backup is turned on. After that, you will have to erase your iPhone by going into Settings > General > Reset. Choose Erase All Content and Settings. Once done, you’ll be asked if you want to restore your iPhone from an iCloud Backup. Choose Restore from iCloud Backup.

Once your backup is restored, you should be able to access any texts that were on your phone when you first made the backup.