How to set up a Gmail account on your iOS or Android device

By
how to set up gmail on your iphone or android device phone and computer email
One of the first things most people do when they purchase a new smartphone is add their Gmail account. You may have more than one account, maybe you’ve made a new account that you want to add, or perhaps you skipped the email step during the initial setup process. Whatever the reason, adding a Gmail account is easy.

Because there are differences between iOS and Android, and a range of manufacturer variations, it may not be obvious where you should go to add your Gmail account. That’s why we put together this simple, step-by-step guide on how to set up a Gmail account on your iPhone and most Android phones.

How to add a Gmail account in iOS

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Scroll down to Mail > Accounts > Add Account, and then select Google.
  3. You’re now at the Gmail sign in page.
  4. Enter your Gmail address, and tap Next.
  5. Enter your password, and tap Next.
  6. It will ask you which things you want to sync. Turn off the things you don’t want to sync, and tap Save in the upper-right corner when finished.
