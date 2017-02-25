How to set up a Gmail account on your iOS or Android device

One of the first things most people do when they purchase a new smartphone is add their Gmail account. You may have more than one account, maybe you’ve made a new account that you want to add, or perhaps you skipped the email step during the initial setup process. Whatever the reason, adding a Gmail account is easy.
Because there are differences between iOS and Android, and a range of manufacturer variations, it may not be obvious where you should go to add your Gmail account. That’s why we put together this simple, step-by-step guide on how to set up a Gmail account on your iPhone and most Android phones.
How to add a Gmail account in iOS
- Go to Settings.
- Scroll down to Mail > Accounts > Add Account, and then select Google.
- You’re now at the Gmail sign in page.
- Enter your Gmail address, and tap Next.
- Enter your password, and tap Next.
- It will ask you which things you want to sync. Turn off the things you don’t want to sync, and tap Save in the upper-right corner when finished.