How to set up a Gmail account on your iOS or Android device

One of the first things most people do when they purchase a new smartphone is add their Gmail account. You may have more than one account, maybe you’ve made a new account that you want to add, or perhaps you skipped the email step during the initial setup process. Whatever the reason, adding a Gmail account is easy.

Because there are differences between iOS and Android, and a range of manufacturer variations, it may not be obvious where you should go to add your Gmail account. That’s why we put together this simple, step-by-step guide on how to set up a Gmail account on your iPhone and most Android phones.

How to add a Gmail account in iOS