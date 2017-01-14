Reduce your monthly mobile data usage with this simple trick

There are several reasons why you may want to disable autoplay videos in your social media feeds. If you’re constantly using up your mobile data, and you can’t figure out why, turning off autoplay videos will greatly reduce the amount of data that your social media apps are consuming.

Another reason why you may want to disable autoplay videos is if you suffer from photosensitive epilepsy, or if you are affected in some way by flashing images. Visual stimuli, such as flashing patterns or lights, can trigger seizures in some people. As we’ve recently seen, sending an animated GIF or video can cause someone harm if they’re sensitive to these types of images. Luckily, the steps below will allow you to turn off autoplay videos on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

How to turn off autoplay videos on Twitter

It’s easy to stop videos from automatically playing on Twitter. Here’s how to do it using both the iOS and Android app.

How to turn off video autoplay videos on Twitter in iOS

Step 1: Tap the cog icon ( ), then Settings.

Step 2: Select Data.

Step 3: Go to Video Autoplay, and select Never play videos automatically.

How to turn off autoplay vidoes on Twitter in Android

Step 1: Launch Twitter, then tap on your picture.

Step 2: Navigate to Settings.

Step 3: Select Data, and tap on Video autoplay.

Step 4: Choose Never play videos automatically.