How to set up and use Find My Friends in iOS

It’s easy to find your friends and family with Find My Friends in iOS. Parents and co-workers alike will find this app very useful to coordinate meetings or just to keep track of their kids. Location sharing may be a scary thought for some, but Apple gives you a lot of control over who you can locate and who can locate you. It’s quick and easy to start or stop sharing your location, you can specify restrictions, and you can even set a time frame when it’s okay for your location to be shared with someone. For those worried about sending this sort of information to Apple — the location information is encrypted, it’s only kept on Apple servers for two hours, and then it’s permanently deleted.

Setting up this app is easy, so let’s take a look at how to use Find My Friends in iOS with some very simple steps to get you started.

The setup

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and make sure it’s turned on. Go to Find Friends in the list of apps under Location Services, and select While Using. Go back to your home screen by pressing the Home button, and tap the Find My Friends app.

Once you’ve located and opened the app, you may find some of your favorite contacts have already been added. If not, you can add users by following these steps:

How to add friends, and share your location

In the Find My Friends app, tap Add in the upper right corner. Type the name of the person, select the contact, and tap send. Select how long you would like to share your location with your friend for. You will see a notification that you are now sharing your location with your friend. Tap OK.

How to follow your friends