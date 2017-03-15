Spring is coming, and HTC just is teasing a mysterious new product launch

Why it matters to you Could the new launch be an awesome new VR headset? Or a great new phone? Or maybe something much more subtle. We'll have to wait and see.

Hot on the heels of its recently release flagship phones, the U Ultra and U play, HTC is prepping a new product launch. The Taiwanese company has begun teasing a new reveal titled “Spring is coming,” and it’s coming up soon — in fact, it’s scheduled for March 20.

So what will be released? Excellent questions — and we really don’t know the answer(s). HTC is remaining coy about the unveiling, and to our knowledge the phrase “Spring is coming” doesn’t directly relate to any of its products.

Of course, there are a few obvious options, the first being a new smartphone. The company has been rumored to be working on a device called the HTC Ocean for some time now, but we have yet to see any official details about the phone. The upcoming HTC 11 also has yet to be launched. Despite the fact that there are a ton of rumors about new phones, we think it’s a little too soon after the launch of the HTC U Ultra for a new flagship device.

The event could also be to reveal a new HTC VR headset. HTC has been a major player in the virtual reality space for some time now, ever since it first launched the HTC Vive — a headset built in partnership with Steam-owner Valve. The Vive fast became one of the more popular virtual reality headsets, and it would make sense for HTC to want to launch a follow-up.

It’s also entirely possible that it’s a much smaller reveal. The teaser itself is very green, so perhaps the company will show off a new green color for the HTC U Ultra, or perhaps it will officially launch the sapphire screen 128GB HTC U Ultra.

Whatever is unveiled on the 20th, Digital Trends will keep you posted.