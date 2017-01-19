10 common Huawei Mate 9 problems, and what to do about them

The Huawei Mate 9 is a great follow-up to the Mate 8, and potentially a solid replacement for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7. Like every great smartphone, however, it has its fair share of issues, ranging from the typical to the more unique. If you’re looking into getting the Mate 9 — or already have one — it’s good to know what problems you may run into and how to address them. That’s where we come in. We’ve compiled a list of common Huawei Mate 9 problems, with the workarounds and potential solutions you might need to deal with them.
Problem: Noticeable drop in performance
After spending some time with the Huawei Mate 9, some users have noticed that the device runs slower, apps take longer to open, and it freezes more often than before.
Official solution:
- With the Mate 9, performance tends to drop when the phone has been on and in use for a long period of time. Huawei suggests restarting the phone regularly, which will clear cached files and improve general performance. To restart your device, press and hold the Power button, then tap Restart. To perform a forced restart, press and hold the Power button until the phone vibrates.
Potential solutions:
- Apps like Greenify can help users to identify the apps that may be causing the sluggishness, and provide the means to alter them to work in different ways without compromising their functionality.
- Try booting your phone in Safe Mode and see if the issue still occurs. If it doesn’t, a recently-installed app may be the cause, and you may need to uninstall it. To enter Safe Mode, turn your phone off and hold the Power until the Huawei logo appears. Release the Power button and hold Volume Down until “Safe Mode” appears in the lower-left corner of the screen. Exit Safe Mode by restarting your phone.