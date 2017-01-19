10 common Huawei Mate 9 problems, and what to do about them

The Huawei Mate 9 is a great follow-up to the Mate 8, and potentially a solid replacement for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7. Like every great smartphone, however, it has its fair share of issues, ranging from the typical to the more unique. If you’re looking into getting the Mate 9 — or already have one — it’s good to know what problems you may run into and how to address them. That’s where we come in. We’ve compiled a list of common Huawei Mate 9 problems, with the workarounds and potential solutions you might need to deal with them.

More: The 10 best cases to protect your Huawei Mate 9

Problem: Noticeable drop in performance

After spending some time with the Huawei Mate 9, some users have noticed that the device runs slower, apps take longer to open, and it freezes more often than before.

Official solution:

With the Mate 9, performance tends to drop when the phone has been on and in use for a long period of time. Huawei suggests restarting the phone regularly, which will clear cached files and improve general performance. To restart your device, press and hold the Power button, then tap Restart. To perform a forced restart, press and hold the Power button until the phone vibrates.

Potential solutions: