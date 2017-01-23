Smile: Huawei wants to show your best selfie at its art exhibition

Why it matters to you Get your best selfie displayed at a world-first art exhibition examining the history of the selfie, and win an amazing prize

Think you take great selfies? Why not prove it by getting your best snap up on the wall at the world famous Saatchi Gallery in London. No, it’s not as impossible as it first sounds. Smartphone company Huawei has partnered with the Saatchi Gallery to put on the world’s first art exhibition exploring the history of the selfie, titled From Selfie to Self-Expression. In the lead up to the opening, a competition gives you the chance to have your own selfie chosen to be exhibited alongside the many famous works that will be on display.

The chance to have your selfie on display at a famous art gallery may be all the motivation you need to enter, but it gets better. There are 10 finalist places available, and all will be invited to have their selfie placed in the exhibition, plus each will win a Huawei phone; but the grand prize is really worth fighting for.

The winner will attend the grand opening of the exhibition, spend three nights in London, and then get the opportunity to take a, “trip of a lifetime with a world-renowned Leica photographer.” There’s an air of mystery around the trip itself, outside of it lasting for a week; but any keen photographer will welcome the chance of watching and learning from a professional, at a no-doubt exotic or exciting location.

You can submit your selfies — experimental and innovative entries are encouraged, as they will be judged on their originality and creativity — through the Saatchi Gallery’s website from January 23 until March 12, and it’s open to anyone over the age of 16. Finalists will be chosen before the exhibition opens to the public on March 31, and the grand winner will be announced at the launch event on March 30.

The exhibition itself will feature famous works from a hugely diverse list of artists and photographers, and have a special section dedicated to the smartphone’s influence on selfies. Huawei’s partnership makes perfect sense. In addition to its excellent P9 and Mate 9 dual-lens rear cameras, its Nova and Nova Plus smartphones are built for the selfie-generation, with an emphasis on front camera performance. Huawei made this abundantly clear at the launch event in Berlin, Germany last year, when fashion blogger Xenia Tchoumi spoke at length about the Nova and the art of selfie-taking.

Her video should probably be considered essential viewing for anyone planning to enter Huawei and the Saatchi Gallery’s competition. What are you waiting for? Get snapping, and when you’re done, visit the official competition page here for all the details on how to enter.