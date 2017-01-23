The man driving Xiaomi’s international launch efforts is leaving the company

Why it matters to you Hugo Barra's departure from Xiaomi may affect the firm's global expansion plans in 2017

Hugo Barra, the man responsible for Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi’s global development, has announced he will leave the company. Barra joined Xiaomi in 2013, leaving his role as vice president of Android Product Management at Google, and has since helped Xiaomi launch in several new locations, pushing the brand itself further into the consciousness of international smartphone and technology buyers.

The announcement was made in a lengthy Facebook post on Barra’s own account, where he says living in Beijing away from his family, “has taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health. My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I’ve left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return.”

He closes by saying he will leave the company in February, take some time off, before, “embarking in a new adventure back in Silicon Valley.” He’s not cutting ties with Xiaomi, and says not only will he remain a fan, but CEO Lei Jun has asked him to continue as an advisor for the company. In a reply to Barra’s Facebook post, Xiaomi co-founder Bin Lin also mentions this role, saying he looks forward to working closely with him in the future. He also says, “As much as we would love to have Hugo seat with us in Beijing for a much longer time, we understand his personal challenges and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Xiaomi has announced Xiang Wang will now lead the company’s global expansion efforts. He joined the company in 2015 from Qualcomm China, and occupies a senior vice president role at Xiaomi. However, while Barra is known for his enthusiastic use of social media to connect with international fans, Xiang Wang doesn’t appear to have a Facebook or Twitter account of his own, and doesn’t regularly use China’s popular Weibo platform.

In his Facebook post, Barra singles out India as one of his biggest achievements at Xiaomi, where with his assistance, it has become the firm’s largest market outside China. However, despite success, Xiaomi says it pushed too hard in its early years, and that to build sustainable growth for the future, it needs to slow things down. This doesn’t mean it’ll end its global efforts — Bin Lin says it has “ambitious expansion plans” for 2017 — but along with Barra’s departure and Xiang Wang’s appointment, we may see strategic adjustments to fit in with these changes.