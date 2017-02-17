iOS 10 problems and the solutions to deal with them

The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 10, is out now and it has a lot going for it. The biggest additions change how people use their iOS devices — transforming the way they write and send texts, interact with notifications, and use Siri within apps. The new version of iOS was in beta for quite a while and was made available to the public, meaning thousands of people got to experience iOS 10 prior to its official release. People came to grips with the new features during this period, but there were some iOS 10 problems that Apple didn’t catch.

Fortunately, making the beta available to the public resulted in more bugs, glitches, hardware and software issues being discovered, which gave Apple a chance to fix them before the official release. That said, it’s always convenient to have one place to find any and all iOS 10 problems, which is where we come in. We’ve scoured as many forums as we could to find the biggest problems people have run into while using iOS 10, and provided workarounds and solutions for as many of them as we can.

Problem: Battery drain

Excessive battery drain is a problem for some people using iOS 10, as well as other versions before it, even when the iOS device is being used normally. The problem isn’t universal, as many people report that their batteries are performing as expected, but if you’re using iOS 10, you should be prepared to charge your phone more than usual. These threads from Apple’s own forums are filled with people saying their phones are turning off completely when the battery drops to about 30 percent, or drain rapidly from 80-90 percent to 25 percent. The battery indicator will sometimes suddenly drop to 1 percent, then shut down. In other cases, if the phone is above 30 percent and manually shut down, it may not turn on unless plugged back into a charger. The phone will come on and be back at 30 percent again.

Workaround:

If your phone shuts down when it hits 30 percent, connect it to a charger and turn the phone back on, or reboot it before it shuts off.

Potential solutions: