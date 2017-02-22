Almost 80 percent of Apple devices are on iOS 10, latest figures reveal

Why it matters to you More Apple devices running the latest version of iOS means more people have better security, and are accessing Apple's latest features.

Apple’s latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 10, has been out since September 2016. In the five months since then, nearly 80 percent of active iOS devices have adopted it.

The Cupertino company frequently updates the number of devices on its latest operating system based on App Store data, and the latest numbers as of February 20 say that 79 percent of active iOS devices run some version of iOS 10. Sixteen percent of devices run iOS 9, while five percent of active devices are using an even earlier version.

More: Apple’s UFO-shaped campus is named ‘Apple Park’, and it opens in April

It’s great news for Apple, as the majority of the company’s customers are staying on its most up-to-date software. The same can’t be said for Google’s Android mobile operating system, where only 1.2 percent of active devices run Android 7.0 Nougat or higher. Nougat was released towards the end of August 2016.

MacRumors reports that iOS 10 adoption is “outpacing” iOS 9 adoption, as last February iOS 9 was on 77 percent of active devices. The adoption rate could get even higher soon, as the company just pushed a public beta for iOS 10.3.

iOS 10.3 introduces a “Find my Airpods” feature, in case users misplace one or both of their Apple Airpods. Developers will also get the ability to respond to App Store reviews by customers, and the update also switches devices to the new Apple File System.

More: Big day for Android 7.0: Nougat finally cracks 1 percent of Android devices

Apple maintains tight control over its operating system and hardware, which allows the company to see high adoption rates of its latest software. Google’s Android version updates, on the other hand, have to be released by a myriad of manufacturers and then by carriers if the device is locked.