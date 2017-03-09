8 annoying iPad Pro problems, and what to do about them

The iPad Pro’s 12.9-inch display, split-screen support, and 10-hour battery life are tempting millions into buying Apple’s biggest tablet ever. It’s an attractive device for productivity and creativity, but it’s not flawless. If you’ve recently splurged on one, then you have every right to expect it to work perfectly. Unfortunately, for some people it has been behaving unprofessionally. These are the most common iPad Pro problems currently being reported online, with advice on how you should work around them, or, if possible, fix them.

More: 7 must-have iPad Pro accessories for your new tablet

Problem: Can’t connect to Wi-Fi

A few people are having trouble getting the iPad Pro to connect to a Wi-Fi network, while others are experiencing poor internet connectivity and interference. This is a very common issue for all sorts of devices, and it’s usually fairly easy to fix. Here’s what to try:

Potential solutions:

Turn your router and your iPad Pro off and on again. Hold down the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons together for around 10 seconds and you should see the Apple logo as the device reboots. It’s also worth restarting the router if you can.

Try resetting all your network settings by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. You’ll have to input your passwords again.

If your router has MAC filtering turned on, then you may need to turn it off. It is possible to add your iPad’s MAC address, but due to Apple’s MAC randomization, there’s a good chance it’s going to change and refuse to connect the next time you try. The simplest solution is just to turn MAC filtering off altogether.

It’s possible that your DNS settings are the problem. You can change them in Settings > Wi-Fi by tapping the “i” icon next to your network and scrolling down to DNS. Tap on the numbers and change them to “8.8.8.8” or “8.8.8.4” if you want to use Google’s servers, or you could use OpenDNS, which is “208.67.222.222” or “208.67.222.220”.

If you’re using a VPN service, make sure you have the latest updates.

Make sure that your router firmware is fully updated. You may need to check with your ISP or the router manufacturer.

If you believe you’re experiencing interference, considering moving your router to a new location. A wall (or several walls) would be causing interference between your iPad and the router.

Issue: Screen freezing during use

Some people have found that the iPad Pro keeps freezing while in use, with people stating it can freeze during startup or when using apps. The screen will freeze and can remain unresponsive for a number of seconds. It may resume as normal, or stay frozen indefinitely.

Workaround:

Hold down the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons together for at least 10 seconds, or until you see the Apple logo. Your iPad Pro should work again now, but the problem might crop up again.

Potential fixes:

You can try resetting all of the device’s settings by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset All Settings.

You should try restoring your iPad Pro to factory settings via iTunes. Back up any precious files first, then plug your iPad Pro into your computer using the cable that came with it. Launch iTunes and choose your iPad Pro, then click on Summary and Restore. Click Restore again to confirm. Keep in mind that restoring from a backup may reintroduce the problem, though, you could try testing for a while without restoring a backup to see if the issue is resolved.

If the problem persists, even after a restore with a fresh set up and without restoring a backup, then it’s time to contact Apple or take your iPad Pro into the nearest Apple Store and ask about a replacement.

Problem: Battery life is poor

There is a whopping 10,307 mAh battery in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a 7,306 mAh battery in the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Both should keep you going for ten hours at a time, but not everyone is finding the battery life to be as advertised, with some noticing a drain while the device is plugged in and charging. If you find that the battery is draining much faster than expected, especially if it’s draining quickly while in standby, you may have a problem.

Workarounds:

With a 12.9-inch screen to power, brightness will have a big impact on the iPad Pro’s battery. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness and turn the brightness down. Set a comfortable level and then enable Auto-Brightness to cater for different background lighting situations.

If you have a lot of apps refreshing content in the background it can really drain your battery. Apple forums user sfaikes pointed to the Microsoft OneNote app as the cause for their own battery drain issues. Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and toggle off any apps you don’t need updating themselves. They’ll still refresh when you open them.

You’ll find some more relevant suggestions in our iPhone battery tips roundup.

Potential solutions:

It’s always worth trying a simple restart. Hold down the Sleep/Wake button and swipe slide to power off, then turn it on again. You could also hold down the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons together, until you see the Apple logo, to force a reboot.

If the drain only occurs when it’s charged, consider leaving the iPad Pro to charge completely before using it again. Heavy use of the iPad while it’s charging could be using more power than it can replenish.

Go to Settings > Battery and look under Battery Usage. If there’s a problem app, make sure that it’s fully updated. If that doesn’t help, you may want to try uninstalling it and see if you can find a replacement.

A factory reset could solve your problem. Back up everything on your iPad and go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings to try it. Try testing the battery life before you restore a backup.

If battery life is still bad after a factory reset, then it’s time to contact Apple.

Bug: Smart Keyboard not working

Quite a few reports have popped up about the Smart Keyboard failing to work properly after waking up from sleep. For some, shortcuts like Command and Tab, which would usually cycle through apps, no longer work. On further examination it seems this problem can occur on any hardware keyboard connected to the iPad Pro.

Workarounds:

If you detach and then reattach the keyboard, it may start working again, but the problem can come back.

Restarting the iPad Pro will also bring back functionality temporarily.

Potential solutions:

Check the port that connects the smart keyboard to the iPad Pro for debris or damage. Clean out any debris, or seek repairs if the port appears damaged.

iOS 10.2.1 contains contains a number of bug fixes. One fix may alleviate the smart keyboard issue.

Problem: Unable to view and play videos

There are multiple threads on the Apple Discussion forums containing people who are having trouble watching videos from various places on their iPad Pro. Some are unable to watch their own personal movies, while others can’t watch videos from streaming services like YouTube.

Potential solutions:

Restart the iPad by pressing and holding the Home and Sleep/Wake buttons until the Apple logo appears.

iOS 10.2 has been said to be the culprit behind this problem, if you haven’t update to iOS 10.2.1, which includes various bug fixes, do so.

Apple Discussion forums user Savage1969 has a potential fix that involves pretending to buy something from iTunes to get your video library to appear: Open the TV app, then tap Store. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Free Episodes. Pick anything you wish by tapping Get, but you don’t have to actually download it. Go back to the TV app, and tap Library in the bottom row. Tap Library, located in the top left corner of the screen, then tap Home Videos.

Perform a factory reset and restore the iPad from a backup or as a new device.

Problem: Apple Pencil battery widget disappears

Several iPad Pro owners have noticed the disappearance of the battery widget that lets them know their Apple Pencil has been connected, and informs them of the device’s remaining battery life. This is especially annoying for those that don’t want their pencil to stop working during use because they were unaware of its battery level.

Potential solutions:

Restart the iPad Pro.

Go to Settings > Bluetooth and make sure Bluetooth is on. Make sure the Apple Pencil appears on this screen as well.

User VermillionPixel provided the following steps that other users found to be helpful: Unpair the Apple Pencil from the iPad Pro by going to Settings > Bluetooth > My Devices > the blue “i” icon > Forget this Device, then restart the iPad. When the iPad Pro is on again, connect the pencil to the iPad using the Lightning connector. Accept the pairing request, then disconnect the pencil. The battery widget should appear again.



Problem: iPad Pro won’t charge

A small handful of owners are unable to charge their iPad Pros. When plugged in, the device may display the message “Not Charging,” or charging may be much slower than usual.

Potential solutions:

Restart the iPad Pro and attempting charging again. Also try a force restart by holding down the Home and Sleep/Wake buttons until the Apple logo appears.

If you’re not using the supplied Apple charger and cable, switch back to that or another Apple certified charger.

Clean the charge port of dirt, dust and other debris.

Your iPad Pro, or the device’s charging port, may be damaged. Reach out to Apple Support to get a new device or to have your device repaired.

Problem: No app or system sounds

Some owners are missing the sounds that typically play when using the iPad Pro, such as the app sounds and general system sounds like Keyboard and Lock clicks.

Potential solutions: