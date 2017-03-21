Apple doubles the iPhone SE's storage while keeping the price the same

The iPhone SE has long been offered as a low-cost iOS alternative for those that don’t want to shell out the cash for Apple’s flagship iPhone models. The device is basically a miniature version of the iPhone 6S when it comes to specs and features, and it shares the design of the iPhone 5 and 5S.

Why did Apple update the old 4-inch iPhone model? Because, the company says, a lot of people are introduced to the iPhone via the iPhone 5S or the iPhone 5C. In China, the majority of iPhone users’ first iOS experience is on a 4-inch phone. Plus, a lot of people just don’t want a giant screen. Therefore, Apple has squeezed the same cool tech from the iPhone 6S into a smaller body.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone SE.

Same specs as the iPhone 6S and an old-school design

The latest news related to the iPhone SE comes in the form of a storage bump. While at launch the device was only available in 16GB and 64GB versions, now the options are 32GB and 128GB — for the same price. So, you’ll get a lot more bang for your buck.

The Apple A9 processor powers the iPhone SE, and it’s joined by the M9 co-processor for motion tracking and other tasks including the always-on Siri. The 12-megapixel iSight camera is on the rear, complete with the true tone flash unit, the new image signal processor, and Live Photo support. It’ll also shoot 4K video, and take massive 63-megapixel panorama photos. On the front, the selfie cam uses the display as a flash unit.

Mobile payments are supported using an older Touch ID sensor, and payments are made using the NFC as well as the secure element hidden inside the phone. Additionally, there’s the same 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi calling, and VoIP features, plus the battery has been tweaked for enhanced usage and standby time.

In terms of design, it looks just like an iPhone 5S with the white glass section at the top for the antennas and good reception. It’s less rounded and more chunky than the current iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, which gives it a retro vibe. It’ll be available in silver, rose gold, gold, and space gray.

Here’s how to get yours

The Apple iPhone SE has been around for some time now, and it’ll cost you $400 for the 32GB model, or $16.63 per month on Apple’s 24-month installment plan. You can get it sdirect from Apple’s website.

Of course, you can also get the device through your preferred carrier. Currently, carriers seem to be selling the older, 16GB and 64GB versions. T-Mobile offers the 16 GB iPhone SE for $16.67 a month for 24 months with $0 upfront, and the 64GB model will be just a few dollars more at $20.84 a month for 24 months. You can get it on T-Mobile’s website.

If you’ve got an AT&T Next plan, you’ll pay $0 up front and $13.30 a month for 30 months, $16.63 a month for 24 months, or $19.95 a month for 20 months, assuming you buy the 16GB version. The 64GB model will cost you $16.67 a month for 30 months, $20.84 a month for 24 months, or $25 a month for 20 months. You can get it on AT&T’s website.

At Sprint, you’ll pay $0 down and $16.67 a month for 24 months, if you buy the 16GB version or $100 down and $16.67 a month for 24 months. You can get it on Sprint’s website.

Verizon also has the iPhone SE available on its website. The 16GB model will cost you $16.66 a month for 24 months, while the 64GB model runs $20.83 a month for 24 months. You can get it on Verizon’s website.

Updated on 03-21-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added news of updated storage options.