Have a third-party display on your iPhone? No worries, your warranty still stands

Good news, iPhone owners. Apple is no longer punishing you for having butterfingers … any more than it already does by having such a crack-able glass screen on its phone. In an about face on its longstanding policy, Apple has sent a memo around to its retail employees noting that a customer who has their device screen repaired by a third party does not void his or her warranty. The memo, obtained by 9to5Mac, notes that while Apple employees ought to still inspect the device for red flags like fraud or tampering, they no longer have to turn customers away if they’ve previously received a fix from someone other than an authorized Apple source.

The memo reads, “For Apple products under warranty, with a third-party display: When the customer reports a functional failure (unrelated to a display repair), quote warranty service to replace that component.” Keep in mind, however, that if your display is the issue, then you’ll still have to pay the out-of-warranty price.

And if the problem is related to the third-party display, you’re even more out of luck — you’ll have to pay the out-of-warranty price for the repair or forfeit your Apple repair rights altogether. The same thing applies if you decide that you don’t like your third-party display and want an official Apple part instead — you’ll have to pay the out-of-warranty price.