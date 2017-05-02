The 2.45-inch Jelly Android phone is one of the cheapest ways to get Nougat

Why it matters to you Looking for a smaller phone that still offers impressive features? Jelly comes in at only 2.45 inches and comes packing Android Nougat.

While the general trend seems to be toward smartphones getting bigger, that’s not preventing some manufacturers from opting to go for a smaller-scale model. Jelly, for example, has built an ultra-small smartphone with Android Nougat and 4G LTE.

While small, it’s still a very capable phone. It features a full version of Android Nougat, along with the Google Play Store installed and ready to help you download all your favorite apps. The phone recently hit Kickstarter, and has so far raised a hefty $54,876 — nearly double the $30,000 goal.

The phone doesn’t seem all that bad under the hood, either. It boasts a quad-core 1.1GHz processor with up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, although the base model comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. That storage is expandable by up to 32GB through a microSD card slot. The rear-facing camera sits at 8MP, with the front-facing camera at 2MP.

The phone also offers plenty of specs that you would only expect on a smaller device. The display, for example, comes in at 240 x 432 pixels, and the phone has a 950mAh battery that should last for up to three days of typical use.

The best thing about Jelly isn’t its specs — it’s the price. The early-bird pricing for the device through the Kickstarter campaign is $59 for the base model and $75 for the Pro, which makes it one of the cheapest ways to get the latest and greatest version of Android. You might not get quick updates to Android O once it comes out, but that won’t matter to many people. It’s important to note that the phone does have a $109 retail price for the base model and $125 for the Pro model.

You can get the Jelly smartphone for yourself through the Jelly Kickstarter page.