LeEco continues U.S. expansion with introduction of TVs, phones on Amazon

We all ought to do as well as LeEco has when it comes to making good on our New Year’s resolutions. Just a few days after broadening its United States horizons by announcing the LeEco Le Pro 3 and Le S3 are now available at Target, the Chinese tech company is selling its phones and televisions on Amazon, too. That’s right — you can now buy products like the higher end Le Pro3 and Le S3 smartphones in two different colors colors, or up your television game with the company’s 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K TVs with a $100 discount, all on Amazon.

Currently, the Le Pro 3 is selling for $400 whereas the Le S3 is $250, respectively. The TV’s, on the other hand, start at $450 for the smallest version, then increase in price to $700 for the 55-inch model, and $1,100 for the 65-inch monster.

This new move certainly lends credence to what LeEco’s general manager of product marketing, Kenny Mathers, told us at CES earlier this month: “Our focus for the first half of 2017 is really about amplifying our distribution and scale,” Mathers said. “At the start of December we announced that our products were also available in big-box retailers — Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. What you’re going to see in the first half of 2017 is us continuing to expand our distribution footprint so that there’s more brick-and-mortar stores where people can actually go in and they can pick up and see our products firsthand. ”

The company’s expansion into the online retail giant certainly seems like a strategic move, as ecommerce seems to grow ever more popular, and more and more customers turn to the web to get their gadgets and gear.

Hopefully, the appearance of more LeEco products in the U.S., both in stores and online, will help stymie the company’s supposed money problems.