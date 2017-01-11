LeEco is expanding its profile in the U.S. by selling its phones at Target

It looks like LeEco is going to try and make 2017 the year it finally makes a serious impact in the U.S. We already knew that the company had resolved to break into U.S. brick-and-mortar stores in the new year, and now it looks like it has completed that resolution in a matter of weeks — the LeEco Le Pro 3 and Le S3 are now available at Target.

The news is an important step for LeEco. It’s phones haven’t exactly taken off in the U.S. as the company would have hoped, even though phones like the Le Pro 3 are a great choice for users who want high-spec phones at an affordable price. Still, there are issues with LeEco’s phones, especially when it comes to things like software — the company seems to have bet on U.S. customers being fine joining a totally new ecosystem, a bet that doesn’t seem to be paying off.

It’s also expected that LeEco will launch a few new phones in the U.S. this year, although it’s not known exactly when. If the company really wants to make a dent in the market, it will require a pretty huge operation spanning multiple handsets across all price points.

Of course, LeEco has an uphill battle ahead of it. The smartphone market in the U.S. is pretty saturated, and customers are quite loyal to the brands they’ve been using. Still, LeEco has made a pretty good case for itself based on the specs you get at an affordable price with the Le Pro 3. Breaking into brick-and-mortar stores will help, too.

If you’re interested in getting a LeEco phone for yourself and don’t want to do it through the LeMall, LeEco’s online store, then you can head to the Target website.