New Lenovo P2 is available in India and packs a massive 3 days of battery life

It looks like Lenovo has launched yet another solid midrange device. The company has taken the wraps off of the P2, offering customers in India some pretty nice specs, different color options, and even a variety of RAM options.

Color and RAM aside, one of the nicest things about this device is that it offers a massive 5,100mAh battery, which is an absolutely huge battery and should keep your phone powered for at least two days under normal use. Lenovo, in fact, claims it should last as long as three days, which is a pretty significant amount of time.

On top of the large battery, you’ll get 24W fast charging, so when that battery does eventually run out of juice, you should be able to charge it up again relatively quickly.

The new device also features a 5.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Users will get to choose between 3GB and 4GB of RAM, and both options come with 32GB of storage — which can be expanded upon through a microSD card.

When it comes to the camera, you’ll get a 13MP rear-facing camera, along with a 5MP front-facing camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor, which is actually pretty nice for a midrange device, even though more and more devices are coming with one these days. Unfortunately, the device ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but an update to Android 7.0 Nougat may be on the way. Last but not least, the phone comes in two color options — either gray or gold.

If you live in India and wish to get the device, you can get it from Flipkart for 17,999 rupees, or $264 U.S. If you don’t want to spend the full amount now, there are also two financing options.