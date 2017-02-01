Lenovo’s Tab3 8 Plus might be the midrange Android tablet you’re looking for

Why it matters to you If you're looking for an Android tablet that won't break the bank, you might want to pay attention to Lenovo's Mobile World Congress showings.

Ahead of February’s Mobile World Congress hullabaloo, Lenovo’s Tab3 8 Plus leaked in all its glory and, from the looks of things, it seems like a solid midrange offering in the Android tablet realm, reports Italian site Notebook Italia.

On the outside, the Tab3 8 Plus will reportedly feature an 8-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 resolution display, with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers on either the top or bottom of the display — or left and right, depending on how you hold the tablet. An 8-megapixel camera with LED flash sits around back, while the 5MP selfie snapper should be just fine for video chats and the like.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset and 3GB RAM are purported to power the Tab3 8 Plus, with a respectable 4,250mAh battery keeping the lights on. The 16GB of internal memory is on the meager side, but the MicroSD card slot supports up to an additional 128GB.

Those internals are somewhat protected from the elements, thanks to the Tab3 8 Plus’ IP52 certification that protects the tablet from dust. However, the tablet is only splash-resistant, not water-resistant, so while it can withstand a bit of rain, we would not take the tablet to the shower or at poolside.

Finally, the Tab3 8 Plus reportedly runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

There are still a few unknowns that surround the tablet, such as availability and pricing. Odds are that Lenovo will officially unveil the Tab3 8 Plus during Mobile World Congress 2017, and since the tablet is part of the company’s Tab3 line of tablets, do not expect it to break the bank, with reports pegging a $200 price point.

Based on leaked press renders, the Tab3 8 Plus will be available in silver and blue and either Wi-Fi-only or 4G LTE-capable once it reaches store shelves.