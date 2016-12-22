LG fills its suitcase with new smartphones ready for CES 2017 bonanza

LG couldn’t wait to show off the new smartphones it’s going to introduce at CES 2017, the massive technology show taking place in Las Vegas at the beginning of January, so has revealed five of them ahead of time. The official details follow rumors that spread about a variety of new LG smartphones in early December.

Don’t expect a replacement for the LG G5 though. LG has four K Series phones, and a brand new Stylus smartphone for us, all of which are strong mid-range devices suitable for all. While we officially meet the K3, K4, K8, and K10, along with the Stylus 3, there’s no mention of an X-Series phone called the X Calibur, which was also rumored for launch. Perhaps LG’s holding that one back as a surprise?

In the meantime, here’s LG’s CES 2017 smartphone line-up as we know it so far.

LG Stylus 3

Likely to be renamed the Stylo 3 for launch in the U.S, the Stylus 3 is one of the few new phones you can buy that comes with a stylus. It has massive 5.7-inch screen for scribbling on, but the resolution is a little lower than hoped — it’s another 1280 x 720 pixel count. That’s a shame, especially as the Stylus 2 Plus launched in June 2016 has a 1080p display.

The 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek chip used in the K10 finds itself inside the Stylus 3 with 3GB of RAM to help out, along with 16GB of internal storage and a MicroSD card slot. Interestingly, the Stylus 3 has a removable 3,200mAh battery, and happily gets Android 7.0 Nougat as its operating system. A 13-megapixel camera is on the rear, and an 8-megapixel selfie cam is above the screen.

Additional features include a fingerprint sensor, an FM radio, and the stylus itself. The fiber tip has been trimmed down to 1.8mm for more precision, and LG has installed a new version of its Pen Pop 2.0 memo and notes software, plus tweaked its Android user interface with new stylus-suitable features. The stylus even has a little alarm system, so you’re alerted if it gets left behind.

LG K10

The LG K10 is the top new K Series phone from LG. It has a 5.3-inch screen with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6570 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The screen is covered in a curved 2.5D glass panel, the phone’s chassis is made from metal, and a fingerprint sensor is on the back — all great features separating the K10 from many other mid-range phones currently available.

LG has taken a 13-megapixel camera, once fitted to its high-end G Series phones, and put it on the back of the K10, with a 120-degree selfie cam with five megapixels around the front. There’s great news on the software front. The K10 will run Android 7.0 Nougat, the very latest version of the operating system from Google.

The phone weighs just 142 grams and is 7.9mm thick, so it’s going to be very compact, and although the 2,800mAh battery sounds small, it doesn’t have to drive a massive, super high resolution screen. There are three colors available — black, titan, and gold — plus space for a MicroSD card to boost the 32GB of onboard storage.

LG K8

The K8 is a little smaller than the K10. It has a 5-inch screen with the same 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, along with a smaller 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek processor and only 1.5GB of RAM. The internal storage drops to 16GB and the battery has a 2,500mAh capacity. The cameras have higher megapixel counts than the current K8, with 13 megapixels on the rear and five megapixels on the front. LG has given K8 owners the choice of either silver, titan, dark blue, or gold color schemes.

LG K3 and K4

These two are entry-level smartphones, and sadly, LG has installed Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow instead of 7.0 Nougat found on the K10 and K8. The K3 has a 4.5-inch, 854 x 480 pixel screen, a 5-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front camera, and a 2,100mAh removable battery. The processor is a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek chip with 1GB of RAM, and there’s 8GB of internal storage with a MicroSD card slot.

A 2016 version of the K3 is sold through Sprint in the U.S., and the specs for the 2017 K3 are a step up from the current version, which sells for $80.

The K4 improves slightly with a 5-inch screen, which retains the 854 x 480 pixel resolution, plus a pair of 5-megapixel cameras. It’s the same 1.1GHz MediaTek chip powering the K4, and a single gigabyte of RAM. The battery has a 2,500mAh capacity, there’s 8GB of storage space, a MicroSD card slot, and like the K3, 4G LTE connectivity.

LG X Calibur

The one phone rumored for launch at CES 2017 that hasn’t been officially announced by LG ahead of the show. Does that mean it’s not coming at all? We’ll have to wait and see. There’s not much to go on in the meantime, but it sounds like the X Calibur will be a rugged phone, with IP68 water resistance and military-standard toughness. There’s a chance it may be a spin-off version of the Japanese V34, which takes many of the V20’s features, then incorporates water resistance into a 5.2-inch version of the phone. A mid-March 2017 release date is possible.

LG may have detailed the phones, but it’s keeping prices, release dates, and locations all under wraps until CES starts early in 2017. Rumors put the release dates in January. We’ll be at the show, and will update you here when we get all the news.