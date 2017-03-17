Angry customers file class-action suit against LG over G4, V10 bootloop issues

Why it matters to you Lawsuits like this keep big tech companies in check. If you've experienced these bootloop issues, you'll want LG to ensure it doesn't happen again.

It looks like LG G4 and V10 users are taking their frustrations to the next level. LG has been suffering more than a few bootloop issues when it comes to the G4 and V10 over the past few months, and users of those devices who are dealing with those issues are now filing a class-action lawsuit.

The case was recently filed with the California federal court, and the plaintiffs claim that the G4 was acknowledged by LG as having “loose contact between components,” which is what caused the bootloop issues. Despite allegedly knowing, LG didn’t recall the device, nor did it stop production of the phone or fix the issue. That’s despite the fact that LG did acknowledge the problem and did offer replacements for a time. Those replacements, however, reportedly didn’t come with a fix, and eventually fell into the same issues.

More: Time for a replacement? Google Nexus 6P bootloop caused by hardware issue

So what’s the big deal with bootloops? When a phone enters a bootloop, it repeatedly restarts itself. According to the suit, the damages included things like loss of data — which can be a real pain when experienced. In terms of monetary value, the amount the plaintiffs are seeking will be “determined at trial,” but they’re also seeking a “comprehensive program to repair all LG phones containing the bootloop defect.” They’ll also seek that LG pay legal fees and costs.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen big issues as a result of bootloops — in fact, it’s not even the first time we’ve seen them from LG. The LG-built Google Nexus 5X was also victim of bootlooping issues, and last we heard LG was offering full refunds to users of the device — all of which were experiencing bootloop problems, rendering their devices unusable. It’s unknown exactly why LG didn’t offer the same refund to users of the G4 or V10 phones — it may have avoided the newly announced lawsuit had it done so.

It will be interesting to see how this case progresses, and we’ll update this article when we hear more.