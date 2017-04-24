15 annoying LG G5 problems, and how to fix them

The most innovative entry in last year’s flagship fleet belonged to LG. The company’s G5 is a sleek, powerful smartphone with a great camera, and an exciting new modular system. Unfortunately, every phone has some issues and the G5 is no exception. We’ve been testing, perusing forum posts, and gathering a selection of the most commonly reported LG G5 problems in hopes of offering potential workarounds or fixes. Check them out below.

Problem: Backlight bleed and blooming

There have been a number of reports about some issues with the LG G5 display. Some owners are reporting an unacceptable level of backlight bleed, with bright patches appearing at the edges or corners of the display. There are also some reports that the picture distorts or blooms when people press on the display. These complaints suggest some build quality or QA issues with the first wave of G5 handsets to hit the market. If you want to test the backlight, you can use the free Backlight Bleed Test app.

Solution:

If you find that the backlight bleed or blooming is bothering you, there’s really only one solution. You need to contact LG, your carrier, or your retailer and get a replacement handset.

Annoyance: Missing app drawer

By default, there’s no application drawer in the LG G5 user interface. Every app gets added to the home screens instead. Some people won’t miss the app drawer, but if you want it back on your LG G5, then you have a couple of options.

Workarounds:

Go to Settings > Display > Home screen > Select Home and tap EasyHome. This will bring the app drawer back, but unfortunately, it will also simplify the interface and make your font bigger.

A better workaround is to install a third-party launcher. We recommend the Google Now Launcher or Nova Launcher, but there are many more in the Play Store to choose from.

Solution:

Open up the LG SmartWorld app, which should be pre-installed on your LG G5, and search for LG Home 4.0. Download and install it, and you’ll find that you have an app drawer again.

Issue: Fast charging not working as expected

The LG G5 supports the latest Quick Charge 3.0 standard, but there seems to be a bit of confusion about how it works. It’s designed to charge your phone quickly, taking it from 0 up to 80 percent in around 30 or 35 minutes. Once you hit 80 percent, it will charge at a slower rate. You can swipe down the notification shade to see a notification that indicates fast charging is working. If you find that the G5 isn’t charging up as fast as expected, then there are a couple of things to try.

Potential solutions:

This should be obvious, but don’t use your phone while it’s charging. If you use the LG G5 while it’s charging, then it will significantly slow down the charging speed.

Make sure that you’re using a cable and charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0. You can pick up an Anker QC 3.0 charger for $26 right now.

Glitch: Notification LED not always working

A few people have run into a glitch where the notification LED fails to light up for some incoming messages. It might work with the default apps, but not with some third-party messaging apps.

Workaround:

Check out the Light Flow app to get more control over your notification LED. You can also try the free Light Flow Lite app to see if you like it, before you buy.

Potential solutions:

Go into Settings > Sound > Notification LED to make sure that the feature is toggled on and that you have the right notification types selected.

Problem: Poor battery life

A few people have been complaining about battery life with the LG G5, and weak battery life is something we noted in our LG G5 review. Keep in mind that during the first couple of days with a new phone, the battery will drain fast because it’s downloading and installing apps, and you’re probably using it a lot. If you find that the battery continues to drain rapidly after the first few days, then you may have a problem.

Workarounds:

The obvious place to start is to turn features off. Pull down the notification shade and turn off anything you don’t need.

Go to Settings > Display and toggle Always-on display off.

Reduce your screen brightness, and go to Settings > Display > Screen timeout and turn it down as low as you can stand.

Use the power saving modes in Settings > Battery & power saving.

The LG G5 does have a removable battery, meaning you can always purchase a spare battery and pop it in when you need more power. You may also be able to get a second battery and charging cable for free as part of an ongoing LG promotion. Check your eligibility at this LG website.

Potential solutions: