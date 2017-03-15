LG is giving away a free Google Home to anyone that buys the new LG G6

Why it matters to you LG is giving away a free Google Home with purchase of the G6, which could save you as much as $130.

Here is a pretty excellent deal to be aware of: Buy a new LG G6 and get a Google Home for free if you buy the device through the LG website. In other words, you can get two Google Assistant-enabled devices for the price of one.

The deal went live on Wednesday and will run until April 30, so you have over a month to make use of the deal if you want to. If you decide that indeed you want to buy the phone, all you have to do is head to the website set up for the promo and sign up.

The LG G6 launched at Mobile World Congress 2017 and has so far been well reviewed. In our hands-on review of the device, we noted that the phone features a stunningly beautiful design that features two slates of Gorilla Glass with a metal frame — making it look and feel extremely premium. The device also features a dual camera and both sensors are 13MP with one being a wide angle. Last but not least, it features QuickCharge 3.0 and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Google Home has also been generally well received, though some do not find it as useful as the Amazon Echo, which uses Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. Still, Home features Google Assistant — so if you’re an avid Android user, it should work better across your devices and with your Google account.

Regardless of the review, the deal is a pretty good one. Google Home is priced at $130, so you will be saving all that if you intended on buying both devices anyway. If you weren’t, this is LG’s big attempt at convincing you to do so — and if you’re an Android user the new G6 is a pretty great choice.