An LG G6 Mini with a 5.4-inch display could be on the way shortly

The LG G6 was only released recently but it may not be the only device labeled “G6” that we see from LG. In fact, it looks like the company is prepping a so-called G6 Mini, which could be released in the near future.

Not much is known about the LG G6 Mini at this point, but as the name suggests the device will basically be a smaller and perhaps less powerful version of the original G6.

So what should we expect from the phone? Well, at this point, only specs related to the display of the phone have been leaked and it appears as though LG will be keeping the 18:9 aspect ratio, and that the display will be 5.4 inches. That is slightly smaller than the 5.7 inches on the original LG G6. The information was first reported by TechnoBuffalo.

It is possible that the LG G6 Mini won’t be released at all — the document TechnoBuffalo obtained is actually dated from earlier this year, so it is possible that the phone was planned to launch alongside the standard G6, but was eventually nixed.

Still, it is also possible that LG intends to ride on the success of the G6 with a follow-up. The display specs are about all we know about the phone at this point, but we expect the phone will feature slightly less powerful specs than the original G6 with a similar, if not identical, form factor.

Another theory is that the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, making it more powerful than the original G6. The G6 did not feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, instead, it made use of the aging Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor because of the fact that initial stock of the Snapdragon 835 was reserved for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. Samsung co-developed the Snapdragon 835, so it makes sense that it got first dibs — but that did mean that the G6 was a lot less powerful than it could have been.

