Feel fly like a G6 with these handy tips and tricks

The stylish LG G6 is a slick blend of metal and glass that manages to pack an impressively large display into a relatively small body. That’s not the only trick this phone has up its sleeve. We’ve been playing around with the G6 to uncover some of its more interesting features and functions. These LG G6 tips will help you master your new phone.

More: Keep your shiny new LG G6 safe from damage with the best cases and covers

How to edit touch buttons

The touch buttons at the bottom of the display are Back, Home, and Recent Apps by default, but you can change that. Go to Settings > Display > Home touch buttons > Button combination and you can change the order, or add a couple of shortcuts. You can also change the color in Settings > Display > Home touch buttons.

How to edit quick settings

You can also set up your notification shade to display the exact quick setting icons you want. Swipe down from the top twice, and you’ll see your complete list of quick setting toggles for things like turning Bluetooth on or off. Look at the bottom right, and you’ll see an Edit option. Tap on Edit, and you can tap and drag icons around to wherever you want them, or completely remove toggles that you don’t use.

How to use Smart Lock

You’ll want to make sure that your LG G6 is secure, but you don’t want to have to enter a password or PIN every two minutes. We suggest trying Smart Lock, which you’ll find in Settings > Lock screen. You can set up trusted places or devices, so when you’re connected to home Wi-Fi, for example, your G6 will remain unlocked. You can also try On-body detection, which should keep your G6 unlocked while it’s on your person. It doesn’t work perfectly, but it’s a handy way to cut down the number of times you need to enter your PIN or pattern to gain access to your G6.

How to use comfort view

There’s a danger that blue light could keep you up at night, so blue light filter modes are becoming more and more popular on phones. On the LG G6, you’ll find the option is called Comfort view. You can toggle it on via Settings > Display, or you can swipe down from the top of the screen and find the quick setting toggle — it’s on the second page of icons by default.