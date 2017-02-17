The LG G6 may not get a Snapdragon 835, but rumors say the future LG V30 will

Why it matters to you LG's V-series phones are just as much of a flagship device as the G-series phones, and the rumored V30 promises to be the most powerful yet

LG’s V-series smartphones have evolved into the company’s flagships, more so than the G-series hardware, due to interesting unique features and often stronger processors. The last model, the V20, only arrived in late 2016 so isn’t due for replacement just yet; but rumors of a so-called V30 are already starting to spread.

Here’s what we think we know about the LG V30 already.

Processing power

It’s almost certain the LG G6 will use the Snapdragon 821 processor, due to supply problems with the newer Snapdragon 835; but the situation may change for the V30, which is likely to arrive much later in the year. A rumor published on the Chinese social media site Weibo says the V30 will have the Snapdragon 835 inside, along with 6GB of RAM.

A similar situation occurred with the G5 and the V20. The LG G5 used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 808 chip, while the V20 received the more powerful Snapdragon 820. It came with 4GB of RAM.

Audio performance

LG pushed the audio experience hard on the V20, which featured the world’s first Quad DAC in a smartphone, and special tuning from B&O on the international models. The V30 may also get some special treatment. The same Weibo source claiming the V30 will get the Snapdragon 835, also says an improved version of the DAC previously used in the V20 will feature in the new model.

This makes sense, as LG has announced an upgraded Quad DAC for the forthcoming LG G6 already, which may eventually also find its way into the V30. Whether it will be updated even further isn’t known at this early stage.

Secondary display

Since the V10, LG has used a second display above the main screen to provide additional information on the V-series phones. While it’s expected to remain a feature of the V30, its functions may be different. Twitter-based phone leaker @evleaks said he had seen an early render of the V30, and that the “ticker” screen would be different to the current versions. He didn’t elaborate on how, but did clarify that the secondary screen would remain, just in a potentially different capacity, rather than be removed.

Release date and availability

LG announced the V20 in September 2016, so a sequel is highly unlikely to arrive before the same time in 2017. At the moment, it’s only being rumored for the second half of 2017. LG made the decision to restrict sales of the V20 to South Korea, the U.S. and certain other international regions, but shunned the United Kingdom. It has a chance to rectify its oversight with the V30.

Nothing about the LG V30 is official yet, so treat all the information here as speculation and subject to change. We’ll continue to keep you updated with all the rumors.