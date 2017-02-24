Ahead of MWC 2017, LG looks to take the battery life crown with the X Power 2

Why it matters to you The LG X Power 2 might not be for Android purists, but those looking for a phone with remarkable battery life might want to take a hard look.

With Mobile World Congress right around the corner, LG is primarily focused on its upcoming G6 after the G5 was regarded as a financial disappointment for the company. That does not mean LG has nothing else up its sleeve, however, as the company announced the X Power 2 ahead of the mobile-centric conference.

As alluded to in its name, the X Power 2’s raison d’être is its enormous 4,500mAh battery, a nice bump from the original’s 4,100mAh power pack. LG claims the X Power 2 can survive 15 hours of continuous video playback, 14 hours of GPS navigation, and 18 hours of web browsing. The company even boasts that the phone was designed to last an entire weekend without the need to recharge. When it comes time for that, the X Power 2 will go from 0 to 50 percent in an hour, while a full recharge will take around two hours.

On the outside, the X Power 2 features a 5-megapixel camera above its 5.5-inch, 1,280 x 720 resolution display, while a 13MP shooter sits around back. The display might seem like the same dull panel found on the original, but LG looks to have integrated the digitizer with the screen for improved colors and viewing angles. The company also improved the display’s outdoor visibility and baked a blue light filter into the software.

Speaking of which, the X Power 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, something the original X Power still cannot say. An unnamed 1.5GHz octa-core processor and either 1.5GB or 2GB RAM run the show, with the 16GB of native storage augmented through the MicroSD card slot that takes up to 2TB cards.

When Digital Trends’ Ted Kritsonis took a look at the original X Power, there was not much to really enjoy apart from its battery life and low price. Hopefully, the same will not be said of the X Power 2 when it becomes available in Latin America in March, with the U.S., Asia, Europe, and other regions to follow. Before its launch, however, the X Power 2 will be shown off during MWC 2017 in Barcelona next week.