Make the most out of Google with this list of ‘OK, Google’ voice commands

One of the most useful things about using Google is the voice commands. Using just your voice you can command your device to do many things on your behalf. It’s fast, convenient, and still feels a bit like the future. The complete list of “OK, Google” commands and compatible apps has grown considerably over time, meaning there are likely things you can do with Google that you’re not even aware of.

More: How to get the most out of Google Now

If you own an Android device, you might want to turn on “OK, Google” so that you can start using this feature without having to tap the microphone icon. The first thing we need to do is make sure this feature is turned on, so let’s see if it is.

Turning on “OK, Google”

Open your App Drawer, and open the Google app. Tap the Hamburger menu ( ) in the upper-left corner, and go to Settings. Go to Voice > OK, Google detection, and turn on From any screen. Follow the instructions to train your phone to respond to your voice. If you’re having trouble when you say “OK, Google,” and it doesn’t seem to be working for you, then you can turn off Trusted Voice in the ‘OK, Google’ detection settings. The software may be having a hard time recognizing your voice.

Now that it is turned on, we can start using “OK, Google.” Let’s take a look at all the different commands you can use with your device. All you have to do is say “OK, Google,” and Google will start listening for your commands. You can always tap the microphone icon and issue a voice command, if you prefer not to use the “OK, Google” feature.