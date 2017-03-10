Here’s an iPhone case that’s so pricey you might want to get a case for it

Why it matters to you It's always interesting to see how the big-name brands try to cash in on the lucrative iPhone market.

When Digital Trends recently picked out the best cases for the iPhone 7, most of the choices cost around $20 to $35. That certainly seems reasonable for something that should look and feel good while at the same time protecting your handset from nasty knocks and scrapes.

Of course, if you have the cash to splash and you like the idea of wrapping your iPhone in something that costs many times more than the handset itself, then Louis Vuitton is ready to help you lighten your wallet.

The fashion house this week unveiled four new “Eye-Trunk” cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, designed in tribute to Louis Vuitton’s origins as a maker of travel luggage and not because of some past connection with elephants, just to be absolutely clear.

The most expensive of the four offerings is the $5,500 “golden crocodile leather” design. At that price, you might want to buy a special case to keep it in.

If you like the look of the croc case but are too sensible to fork out thousands of dollars on such an item, then the more reasonably priced Monogram design may appeal. That’ll set you back a mere $1,250. There’s also the Monogram Reverse and Monogram Eclipse cases with the same price tags.

Louis Vuitton’s product page for its absurdly expensive iPhone 7 cases describes them as “the ultimate fashionable accessory of the season,” which therefore make them “more than a protective cover.”

Of course, with Apple expected to unveil the iPhone 8 in six months’ time, the case will be useless by the end of the year should moneyed fashionistas upgrade to the new phone, as they surely will.

The new cases can be viewed on Louis Vuitton’s website though should you want one, you’ll need to “call to purchase.”