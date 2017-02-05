The complete guide to using a MicroSD card on your Android phone

Storage space has always been an issue for smartphones, and while managing storage is getting a little easier thanks to some excellent cloud storage options, many still find it necessary to use a MicroSD card for all their storage needs.

Using MicroSD cards can sometimes be a little tricky. From balancing files to choosing the right card in the first place, there’s a lot to keep in mind. That’s why we’ve put together this guide — to help you figure out how to use MicroSD cards on your Android phone.

More: Selling your phone or tablet? Here’s how to completely wipe your Android device

Inserting the MicroSD card

Different phones have different methods for installing MicroSD cards, but by far the most common one these days on high-end phones is through the SIM card tray. To install the SD card, you’ll need a small pin or SIM tray opener. Simply push the pin into the small hole in the tray, and the tray should pop open. Place the MicroSD card on the tray in the appropriate spot, then slide the tray back into the phone, making sure it’s the right way up. It’s really that simple!