OneDrive for Android takes the hassle out of deleting backed-up photos

Why it matters to you Keeping track of all your backed up photos can be a hassle -- OneDrive will now help you better manage those photos.

OneDrive for Android is about to get a whole lot more useful. The team behind the Android version of the app have put together some new features that are now showing up in the beta version of OneDrive.

So what is new? Well, the best new feature is that OneDrive will now help you save space on your device by offering to delete photos from your device that has been backed up to your OneDrive account — all without you having to do anything.

The feature will certainly be helpful for users — storage space is a valuable thing for many people these days, especially with manufacturers sticking to low storage amounts like 8GB or 16GB. If you have internet access most of the time and aren’t worried about using data, then there is no reason to not use cloud storage like OneDrive — you still have access to your files, but they are not taking up space on your phone. That is especially helpful for phones that don’t support microSD cards.

“We call this feature ‘Clean Up Space.’ When you upload 1GB worth of photos to OneDrive, we’ll automatically offer to remove the local copies of the photos on your device to free up some space on your phone for things like Apps and Music,” said the OneDrive team in a Google+ post.

When users to get notified of content that has been uploaded, they can choose to either delete content that was uploaded, leave the content in place for now, or leave it indefinitely. Currently, the feature is only in beta, so if you’re running the consumer version of the app you may need to wait a little before you will get the new feature for yourself. If you don’t want to wait, you will need to sign up for the beta, which you can do by heading to this link.