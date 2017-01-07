Improve your phone’s reception and extend its battery life with the mJoose case

T-Mobile always seems to be making fun of AT&T, who in turn is badmouthing Verizon, who is upset about their spokesperson leaving them for Sprint, but you? You’re above all this drama. Particularly if you end up with an mJoose smartphone case, which promises to amplify signal — oh, and it will also extend your battery life and reduce radiation. So who cares if you’re with the Un-carrier or with Big Red? Either way, you’ll end up with better reception thanks not to your service provider, but to a case.

A six-time CES Innovations Awards Honoree, the mJoose case claims to be the industry’s first smartphone case to use active antenna technology in order to increase your phone’s reception by up to 100 times. Moreover, the battery-boosting feature of the smartphone case (available for both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, as well as the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge) claims to double your phone’s battery life, while cutting radiation exposure by up to 70 percent.

More: Consumer Physics’ smartphone molecular scanner really works, and it’s pretty cool

“The smartphone is rapidly becoming the primary data and voice communications platform for a growing percentage of consumers and business users,” explained Daniel Ash, founder and CEO of mJoose. “People have come to expect ubiquitous access to data and voice services through their smartphones and something as simple as a dropped call could have a significant impact. The technology in our smartphone case actively increases the phone’s reception by up to 100 times to reduce dropped calls, missed texts, and loss of crucial data connections.”

So how exactly does this signal-boosting technology work? According to mJoose, its active antenna tech extends coverage to more cellphone towers, which of course, is key when it comes to reception. And it makes no difference who your carrier is — mJoose promises that your coverage will be better across the board. This in turn lends itself to reduced energy consumption, as more stable connections means less work for your smartphone, and more battery life for you.

And just because the mJoose case is extremely functional doesn’t mean it’s not formidable when it comes to design. Indeed, the slim case protects the phone from even the worst of butterfingers, and certainly isn’t hard to look at, either.

The mJoose cases are currently available for the older versions of the iPhone (the 6 and 6S) through the company’s website, www.mjoose.com, and through other retailers including Amazon.com and Walmart.com. mJoose Smartphone cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, are scheduled to come out sometime this quarter.