Moment has three new accessories to unlock the power of your iPhone 7 camera

Why it matters to you Moment is known for its accessories that help turn your iPhone into a professional camera, and now it has a new suite of tools for you.

Moment needs your help again.

The company, known best for its iPhone camera-supplementing accessories, has returned to where it all began to raise funds for its latest products. Now on Kickstarter, Moment is debuting a new battery photo case, a photo case (really just like the battery case but without the battery), and a cinema wide lens for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

“We believe that the future of photography is in your pocket,” the Moment team notes in its latest campaign. “The best camera is the one you have with you, and that camera is your phone. At Moment, we want to make your phone work more like a camera.”

More: BlackMagic turns focus to live-streaming in latest cameras and production gear

With the battery power case, Moment is offering a new kind of protection that promises to bring power and photography together. The iPhone 7 Plus Case comes complete with a 3,500mAh battery, while the iPhone 7 case carries a 2,500mAh battery. Because these are each larger than your iPhone’s own batteries, you’ll get a more than 100 percent recharge on your phone, so feel free to shoot all day. Moreover, you can control whether or not your case is charging your phone using the Moment app.

The app also allows you to shoot with your phone more as you would with a real camera. Just half-press the shutter button to lock the subject, then press down fully in order to shoot either photo or video. If you hold down for a longer period of time, you’ll find yourself in burst mode. Shooting with a button can be faster than tapping the screen, especially if your subject is moving. And when you’re shooting with one hand, it’s always awkward trying to hold onto the phone and touch the screen at once.

Using the Moment App, you can half-press the shutter button to lock the subject and full press to shoot (photo or video). In the Apple camera app you can full press to shoot. And in both apps, pressing and holding unlocks burst mode. Promising a shutter button 75 percent faster than the one included in the previous case, this new product claims to be a huge upgrade over even your last Moment case.

Then, there’s the new and improved Moments lens, which is said to be stronger and more reliable than before. “Slightly larger, we now have enough room to make an interface that clicks into place,” the Moment team noted. “Not only is it easier to mount a Moment lens, but for the first time you can put our glass over the wide or tele lens on the iPhone 7 Plus.”

At this point, you can get the Photo Case, the thin, lens mountable case for photo enthusiasts for just $20, while $69 will get you the Battery Photo Case. You can get these accessories with the Moment Lens starting at $99.