Moshi’s Ionsuit iPhone 7 battery case slims down when you’re done charging

Moshi just unveiled their latest battery case for the iPhone 7, the Ionsuit — an updated version of their two-piece iGlaze Ion case for the iPhone 6, which we reviewed last year. As with the Ion, the Ionsuit has a slim case component, Moshi’s black iGlaze case, and a detachable slide-on 3020 mAh battery.

While the Ionsuit only comes in black this time around, it’s compatible with all of Moshi’s iGlaze iPhone 7 cases, which come in 4 other dual-tone colors. Sadly, compatibility with the more luxe Napa cases, a feature of the iPhone 6 Ion, has been dropped.

The iGlaze slim case stands up well on its own when not using the Ionsuit’s battery. It has a shock-absorbent inner TPU layer and durable hardshell polycarbonate frame. The back of the included shell case is smooth with a soft-touch matte finish, which feels great but tends to show fingerprints and smudges. The other colored iGlaze cases have a glossier exterior without the soft-touch coating, and feel more slippery than the black one. The back of the battery pack is textured, with a brushed finish for additional traction — it helps provide a better grip for your hand.

Popping the phone in and out of the slim case is quick and easy, and the the fit is snug and secure. It’s tough, passing military-spec certified drop tests that can protect your phone from everyday bumps and drops from a few feet. The front of the case has a low profile with just enough bezel around the screen to keep it off surfaces to avoid scratches. The camera cutout doesn’t impact flash or photo quality, and the cutout prominently displays the Apple logo. However, it leaves that portion of your phone exposed, so a back protector might not be a bad idea.

Access to the exterior buttons is preserved, though the mute switch cutout is a bit tight for big fingers, and the button covers require somewhat firmer pressing than normal. The Lightning port cutout is generous and fits most third-party accessory connectors, as well as the original Apple cable. We found microphone and speaker performance clear and unobstructed during calls and music playback.

When using the battery, it’ll feel like you’re carrying two phones stacked together, but the case with the battery surprisingly weighs a little less than the iPhone 7. The single button operation on the back of the battery pack makes charging easy with a single click. It supports 2.1 amp fast charging to top up your phone battery in less time, and the LED indicator flashes up to 4 times, each representing 25 percent of battery capacity remaining in the power bank. A fully charged battery pack supplies a little over 1 full charge for your iPhone, but the case charges via microUSB rather than Lightning. Don’t worry about carrying around separate cables, because the included microUSB cable can charge your phone when it’s docked in the battery pack.

We like the Ionsuit as a power bank because it eliminates the need to carry around cables or hunt for outlets while you’re out and about, and the flexibility of converting from a battery case to a protective slim case makes it a great every day case and travel companion too. You can pick one up for $100, and if you want to swap in a different color iGlaze case, they go for $30.