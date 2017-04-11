Upcoming Moto C could be Motorola's least expensive smartphone yet

Why it matters to you If the Moto G is too rich for your blood, the Moto C might better fit your budget.

If you thought Motorola’s cheap phones couldn’t get any cheaper, guess again — the Lenovo sub-brand might have a surprise up its sleeve. Motorola is reportedly prepping a new budget handset, Motorola’s G series starts at $220, and Motorola’s entry-level E series ships for $150 off contract. It’s too early to guess at the rumored Moto C’s price point, but if the company’s existing portfolio is any indication, it could be Motorola’s least expensive phone yet.

Here’s everything we know about the Moto C.

Design

The Moto C’s final design remains a mystery, but claimed product renders on Chinese social media in mid-April paint a hazy picture at least. The budget handset appears to take a cue from Motorola’s Moto G series, inheriting its large, circular rear camera module, curved edges, and no-frills front cover.

The Moto C seems to be made of a brushed plastic material, and has what appears to be a front-facing camera with an LED flash, three touch-sensitive navigation buttons, large screen bezels, and a six-hole cutout — presumably to accommodate a loudspeaker — around back.

More: Moto G4 review

Also visible are a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, and a volume and power button on the phone’s right edge. What appears to be missing is a fingerprint sensor, but that’s not surprising — the entry-level Moto E didn’t have one, either.

Specs and screen

The Moto C won’t blow anyone away in the specs department, but rumors suggest it’ll be competitive for the money.

It’s said to boast a 5.2-inch display of an unknown resolution and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor, the same processor in HMD Global’s Nokia 6. India Today speculates that the Moto C could pack 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but those details haven’t been confirmed.

Camera and battery

According to India Today, the Moto C’s cameras will be nothing to scoff at.

The front and rear shooters are rumored to be 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel, respectively. And in what should be welcome news to nighttime photographer’s ears, both appear to have LED flash modules to brighten up dim scenes.

The Moto C is rumored to pack a fairly large battery — 3,800mAh. There is no word on whether it supports Motorola’s rapid-charging TurboPower, which can deliver hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.

Pricing and availability

Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries surrounding the Moto C is its pricing and availability. As of yet, it’s unclear when Motorola will release its new budget smartphone. But if history is any indication, it could be in May — that’s when Motorola released the first-generation Moto E.

Whenever the Moto C debuts, it’s expected to come in a variety of colors. According to prolific leaker Evan Blass, the budget handset will be available in black, gold, and red.