FCC doc and tipster may have given us first look at Moto's upcoming E4

Why it matters to you Moto's E devices have been darlings of the budget-conscious smartphone crowd and the E4 should give customers even more bang for their buck.

Motorola’s E line has proved over the last several years that you can spend double digits on a new smartphone and still get a quality experience. Last year’s Moto E3 launched in the United Kingdom for just 99 pounds ($122), with features like a quad-core processor, LTE, a Micro SD slot, a generously sized battery, and 5-inch 720p display — alongside a slightly more premium variant known as the E3 Power. Now, rumors indicate that Moto is looking to further drive the value proposition forward with two new devices: The Moto E4 and E4 Plus.

Although it is still early, we have some details on what to expect from Moto’s upcoming bargain smartphones.

Specs

Almost everything we think we know about the hardware powering the Moto E4 comes to us by way of the Federal Communications Commission, which certified two Motorola devices with model numbers XT1762 and XT1773 in March. These are believed to represent the E4 and E4 Plus, respectively, and were discovered by Roland Quandt.

Motorola E4 (I think) at FCC as Moto XT1762 (EMEA DS model) w/ 16GB, LTE, 2,4GHz WiFi, 2800mAh, BT4.2, Android 7.0: https://t.co/KqUHdYwfOI — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 4, 2017

The FCC report mentions a 2,800mAh battery for the XT1762 and a massive 5,000mAh battery for the XT1773. Quandt followed the release of these documents with a short list of alleged specs for the standard E4. According to his tweets, we will see 16GB of storage — an appreciable improvement over the E3’s 8GB — as well as LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 low energy, Android 7.0 Nougat, and most notably, another MediaTek chipset.

Last year’s Moto E3 devices launched in September, so there is likely a very long way to go until we see the E4 debut — and a lot of time for more leaks. Look for updates to increase as we approach the fall.