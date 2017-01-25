10 troublesome Moto G4 problems, and what to do about them

At the budget end of the Android market, the Moto G4 and the Moto G4 Plus reign supreme. These are great Android smartphones with big displays, good cameras, and decent battery life. We think the G4 Plus is worth the extra $50, but neither of these smartphones is flawless. We’ve been trawling through user forums and comment sections gathering some common Moto G4 problems and trying to find solutions, or at least workarounds.
The two phones have almost identical innards, so it’s no surprise that the Moto G4 Plus is suffering from many of the same issues. This troubleshooting guide covers both phones.
Problem: Freezing or restarting by itself
Quite a few people have been experiencing freezes or unexpected reboots, seemingly at random. A couple of our readers asked about this issue, and you can find a discussion of it at the Lenovo forum. Though some report that low battery seems to be a factor. It’s unlikely there’s one cause for this, but there are some troubleshooting steps you can try working through.
Potential solutions:
- Because it’s quick and easy to do with no potential downside, we recommend wiping the cache partition first. Turn your phone off. Press and hold the Power and Volume down buttons until the Moto G4 starts up. Use Volume down to highlight Recovery mode and press Power to select it. You should see the Android mascot on screen. Hold down the Power button and tap Volume up once, then release the Power Use the volume buttons to highlight wipe cache partition and press the Power button to select it. When done, use the Power button to select Reboot system now.
- If you find that the problem returns, then it’s time to test safe mode and see if a third-party app that you’ve installed might be causing the issue. Press the Power key, then tap and hold on Power off, and then tap OK when Reboot to safe mode The Moto G4 will reboot and you should see Safe Mode in the bottom-left corner. If the problem is gone in safe mode, then a third-party app is the culprit. Now, you just have to uninstall apps one by one and test until you find it. You can simply restart your phone to get out of safe mode.
- If that didn’t work either, then it’s time to contact Lenovo and ask about a repair.