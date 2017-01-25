10 troublesome Moto G4 problems, and what to do about them

At the budget end of the Android market, the Moto G4 and the Moto G4 Plus reign supreme. These are great Android smartphones with big displays, good cameras, and decent battery life. We think the G4 Plus is worth the extra $50, but neither of these smartphones is flawless. We’ve been trawling through user forums and comment sections gathering some common Moto G4 problems and trying to find solutions, or at least workarounds.

The two phones have almost identical innards, so it’s no surprise that the Moto G4 Plus is suffering from many of the same issues. This troubleshooting guide covers both phones.

Problem: Freezing or restarting by itself

Quite a few people have been experiencing freezes or unexpected reboots, seemingly at random. A couple of our readers asked about this issue, and you can find a discussion of it at the Lenovo forum. Though some report that low battery seems to be a factor. It’s unlikely there’s one cause for this, but there are some troubleshooting steps you can try working through.

Potential solutions: