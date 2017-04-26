5 annoying Nexus 6P problems, and how to fix them

The Nexus 6P is by far the best Nexus phone ever, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Unfortunately, every new phone seems to have a few issues, and the Nexus 6P is no exception. We have compiled a list of the top complaints from Nexus 6P owners, along with how to either fix or workaround them, until Google offers a remedy through an update.

Bluetooth and battery life

Bluetooth connectivity issues

Bluetooth issues are very common with smartphones, but this one has some people sending their phone back to Google because it’s so frustrating. Users are dealing with everything from random disconnects, no sound at the beginning of phone calls, and stuttering or skipping sound while streaming Bluetooth audio.

The issue seems to be related to particular automobiles or headsets. My Nexus 6P has good Bluetooth audio performance on my Mazda CX-5, but there is no sound when placing a call until shortly after the person (or voicemail) answers. On the other hand, the same Nexus 6P has no issues with phone calls on my wife’s Cheverolet Equinox, but it stutters constantly when streaming music.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to rectify the situation, because it’s a software issue and something Google needs to resolve with an update. Google did push out the 6.0.1 update a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t fix these issues. In fact, the problem is even worse for some users.

There are a couple of workrounds you can try while waiting for Google to issue a fix.

Re-pair the devices

Open Settings.

Select Bluetooth.

Tap on the gear icon to the right of the Bluetooth device you’re having trouble with.

Select Forget.

Now re-pair the devices.

Wiping the device’s cache partition is simple enough and won’t erase your data.

Power down your Nexus 6P

Turn on the phone by pressing Volume down and the Power button at the same time .

. Tap the Volume down button to highlight Recovery Mode.

Select Recovery Mode by pressing the Power button.

When you see the Android mascot, hold down the Power button, then press and release the Volume up button quickly.

down the Power button, then the Volume up button quickly. Tap the Volume down button to highlight Wipe Cache Partition.

Select Wipe Cache Partition by pressing the Power button.

Tap the Volume down button to highlight Yes.

Select Yes by pressing the Power button.

When completed, press the Power button to Reboot System Now.

If wiping the cache partition doesn’t get the job done, you can factory reset your Nexus 6P. Keep in mind that this will erase everything on the phone so make sure to back up all your data, including pictures, music, and videos.

Here’s how to factory reset your Nexus 6P:

Open Settings.

Select Backup & Reset.

Select Factory Data Reset.

Select Reset Phone.

Select Erase Everything and then Reboot.

Poor battery life

The Nexus 6P has a monster 3,450mAh battery and the new Doze feature, so it really should have tremendous battery life. This happens to be the case for a lot of people, but some users are having a hard time getting through a day. This is most likely due to an app, but it isn’t always easy to find out which one, since Google’s Battery manager doesn’t reveal a lot of information.

The first thing you need to understand is that Google’s Battery Saving option will not help you. It will reduce power, as well as limit vibration and location services, but it only kicks in when you have either 15 percent or 5 percent remaining life. You’re most likely reading this because your phone is reaching the 15 percent plateau too quickly.

However, there are some other things you can do that will improve the battery life.

Stop using High Accuracy for Location services:

Open Settings.

Select Location.

Select Mode.

Choose either Battery Saving or Device Only.

Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning:

Open Settings.

Select Location.

Tap on the three dot menu at the top right, and choose Scanning.

Turn off Wi-Fi Scanning and Bluetooth Scanning.

If you’re still having problems, it’s likely that an app is causing the problem. You can head into Settings and choose Battery to find out which apps are using the most power, but that list isn’t always accurate. A lot of apps cause wakelocks that will destroy your battery life by not allowing your device to sleep. You can examine which apps are causing wakelocks, but your Nexus 6P needs to be rooted in order to do that. That’s probably not the case for most of you, so you’ll have to look at all the apps on your device and try to figure out which ones you installed around the time you started having problems. Uninstall these apps one by one and see if your battery life increases.

If none of the above works, you will need to factory reset your Nexus 6P. Keep in mind that this will erase everything on the phone, so make sure to back up all your data, including pictures, music, and videos. Once you have reset your device, don’t install all your apps at once. Only install the essentials, and add apps slowly to see how battery life is affected.

