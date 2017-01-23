Nokia may be cooking up a giant 18.4-inch tablet for MWC

Why it matters to you Need a tablet with even more screen real estate? Nokia may have you covered.

Nokia has undergone something of a reawakening lately. The company’s first Android smartphone made with its new partner HMD Global, the Nokia 6, launched in China this month. Hot on its heels, there’s a rumor that the company is planning an overpowered, oversized tablet, thanks to a recent catch by Nokiapoweruser.

Specifications for an 18.4-inch device running an “Android FIH Edition” operating system recently popped up on GFXBench. FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of manufacturing giant Foxconn, is the company responsible for producing HMD’s Nokia-branded products. In the listing, the tablet features a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm CPU — indicating an 835 chipset — and Android 7.0. Packed alongside are an Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Of course, these are just rumored specs.

More: Nokia’s Android phones 2017: Rumors and news leaks

All this muscle drives a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel screen that’s equal to the 18.4-inch Samsung Galaxy View in size. The Nokia tablet will also supposedly be fitted with 12-megapixel front and back shooters capable of recording 4K video. The listing rates storage at 52GB, which is likely the amount available after the OS takes its share of the total 64GB. And, to quell any doubts that this isn’t a tablet made with portability in mind, it also sports the necessary hardware for LTE connectivity for those who’d like to game, work, or watch video while on the train or bus.

We don’t have any more info about the tablet at this time, but we expect to see more rumors pop up ahead of its launch.

It’s no secret this is a pivotal time in Nokia’s history. The Nokia 6 sold out last week at exclusive retailer JD.com during its first flash sale, and HMD has confirmed more is definitely on the way later this year. Earlier in the month, a video showcasing a phone believed to be the upcoming Nokia 8 surfaced on YouTube. Meanwhile, leaked photos suggest the company is planning a more budget-friendly, slightly smaller alternative to the 6, named the E1. With Mobile World Congress set to begin in little over a month’s time, expect to hear more details on Nokia’s growing range of devices very soon.