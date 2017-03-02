‘Snake’ isn’t the only game you can play on the nostalgia-heavy Nokia 3310

Why it matters to you If you're interested in the throwback Nokia 3310 but not sure if it's for you, you may also be interested to know that more app support is reportedly on the way.

HMD’s Nokia 3310 may be the most popular phone at Mobile World Congress 2017, and a part of its nostalgic lure has been the modernized version of Snake that’s installed on the “dumb” phone.

If you missed the news, HMD Global, which is now a licensee of Nokia’s brand name, reintroduced a feature phone that originally debuted in 2000. The new Nokia 3310 runs on 2G networks, costs about $52, has a monthlong standby battery life, lets you make calls and text people as well as browse the internet via the Opera Mini browser. More importantly, you can play Snake.

But Snake isn’t the only game available on the 3310 — in fact, we spotted four others that were on the device, and more were available for purchase via the phone’s app store. There’s Doodle Jump, Diamond Twister 2, Drag Racing, and Asphalt 6: Adrenaline.

The app store didn’t seem to have any other non-gaming apps other than what was preinstalled, but it did say more apps are on the way. It’s unclear if the Nokia 3310 will ever get support for apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

There were a decent amount of games, most of which cost money though. Again, this device isn’t meant to replace smartphones, but the Nokia 3310 seems like a great gadget to keep around — for its aesthetics or in case you want a backup or burner phone. It’s why we awarded it the Best Gadget at MWC 2017.

If you want to play Snake but don’t want to wait for the 3310 to be released, you can challenge your friends to the game via Facebook Messenger.

If you want to see what Snake looks like on the Nokia 3310, check out our Facebook Live video below where Digital Trends’ mobile editor Malarie Gokey faces off against contributing editor Andy Boxall and myself.